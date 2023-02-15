Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.
