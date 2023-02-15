Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,991,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after buying an additional 533,142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,925,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,617,000 after purchasing an additional 102,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

