Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,080,000 after purchasing an additional 251,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,315,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 0.3 %

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $202,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

