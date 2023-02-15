Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $277,000 Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. Raymond James downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

