Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veritex Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Veritex stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

