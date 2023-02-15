Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGBN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.