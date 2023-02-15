Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

INT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

