Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of HCC opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.83%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

