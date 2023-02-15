Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $304,000 Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.