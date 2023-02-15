Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $305,000 Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,769,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 225.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.13. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

