Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JACK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,851 shares of company stock valued at $332,781. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

