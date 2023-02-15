Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lindsay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lindsay by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNN opened at $153.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.40. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $183.08.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

