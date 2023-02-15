Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,094 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

MTX opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

