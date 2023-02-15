Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,991,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 357,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Gentherm by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 268,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 276,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 147,045 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $91.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

