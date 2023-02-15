Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,745,000 after acquiring an additional 284,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,992,553 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 49,017 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,622 shares of company stock worth $184,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

