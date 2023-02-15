Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

IPAR stock opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.74.

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

