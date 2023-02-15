Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren bought 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,043.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,263.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,156 shares of company stock valued at $783,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

