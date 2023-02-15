Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 118.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $205,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at $16,351,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,603 shares of company stock worth $567,467. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

