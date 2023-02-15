Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKT. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

