Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 734,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,459,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.85. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

