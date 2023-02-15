Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.57 and a beta of 0.41. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $42.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -1,828.57%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $131,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $131,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,038 shares of company stock worth $403,778 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

