Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AHCO opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,445,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,790,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,600. Insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.