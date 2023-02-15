Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

LRN stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

