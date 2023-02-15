Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,256 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $47,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after buying an additional 594,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of GMS opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.88. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. Equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

