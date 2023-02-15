Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,594 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after purchasing an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,753,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after purchasing an additional 527,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $44.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

