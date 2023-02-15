Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,215 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 39.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Barnes Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Barnes Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 5,055.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.00%.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

