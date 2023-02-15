Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,505 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $401,072.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,381. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

