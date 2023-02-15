Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,848 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $9,087,000. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $8,739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $4,451,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

