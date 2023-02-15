Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STRA. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Strategic Education Profile

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.