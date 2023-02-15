Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,377 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,149,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,979 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,108,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after purchasing an additional 100,648 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,033,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,977,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,725,000 after acquiring an additional 175,578 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UNIT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

UNIT opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

