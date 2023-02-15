Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 772 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Monro by 126.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Monro by 123.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Monro in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.
Monro Price Performance
Monro stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $54.27.
Monro Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About Monro
Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.
