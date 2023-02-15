Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 772 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Monro by 126.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Monro by 123.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Monro in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Price Performance

Monro stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $54.27.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.