Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 934 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TechTarget by 8.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 12.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in TechTarget by 20.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in TechTarget by 96.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

