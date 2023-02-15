Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $224.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.93.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

