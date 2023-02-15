Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,500 Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.88 million. Embecta had a net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

