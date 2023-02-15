Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 368,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.