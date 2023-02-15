Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 368,007 shares in the last quarter.
Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
