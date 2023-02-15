Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.40. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

