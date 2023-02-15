Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ODP in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ODP in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ODP by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 51.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Price Performance

ODP stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.84.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

