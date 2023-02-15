Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $245,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $2,470,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $460,782.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,259.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,365 over the last three months. 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $104.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.56. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

