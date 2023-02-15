Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $105,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

