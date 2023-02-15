Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 15.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 53.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

