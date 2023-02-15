Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 57,179 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of HAIN opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

