Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 95,385 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:HPP opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.40%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

