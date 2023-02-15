Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

FTDR stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Raymond James downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

