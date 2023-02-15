Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Natera by 12.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Natera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $36,453.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

