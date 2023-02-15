Needham & Company LLC Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $165.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.70.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.47. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $144.37.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

