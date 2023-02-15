NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $554.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.91.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

