Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHS. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1,224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 170,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 157,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHS opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

