Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $237,178.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,249,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Stories

