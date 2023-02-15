New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 87,808 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 126.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,808 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.61.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

