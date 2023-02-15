New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,353 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWX. Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

